Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 39,042 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $84,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,919,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $342,686,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $83,681,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $241.87 and a twelve month high of $387.99. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.54 and its 200 day moving average is $322.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.