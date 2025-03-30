Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 16,397 Shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,397 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in RB Global were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in RB Global by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.43. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. This trade represents a 27.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $10,521,323.89. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,897 shares of company stock worth $2,338,161 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

