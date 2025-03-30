Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 455,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,435,000. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Retirement Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,041,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,575,000 after buying an additional 290,558 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYLB opened at $36.10 on Friday. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $36.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

