Horizon Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBS. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 572.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $223,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CMBS opened at $48.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.74. iShares CMBS ETF has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $49.18.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.