CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,939 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $257,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,144. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock worth $165,646,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,377.22 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,343.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,329.72.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

