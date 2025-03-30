Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,860 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,872,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,298,000 after buying an additional 1,356,609 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 747.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 304,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 268,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,390,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,961,000 after purchasing an additional 109,153 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,872,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $29.55.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

