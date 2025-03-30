Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,841 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

