Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cactus by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Cactus by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Cactus Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $45.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.05. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.