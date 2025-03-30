Intrust Bank NA Buys 198 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Saia were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,324,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,057,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $359.00 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $342.68 and a one year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $431.71 and its 200-day moving average is $464.75.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. This trade represents a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,599,114.30. This represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $566.00 to $558.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $600.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.28.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

