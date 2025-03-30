Intrust Bank NA Has $974,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 420.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.07 and a 200-day moving average of $53.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.65 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

