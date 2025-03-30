Allstate Corp Purchases New Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,900,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 59,271.4% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $802,036,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. UBS Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %

REGN stock opened at $637.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $683.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $629.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

