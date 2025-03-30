Maridea Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,339 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,636,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $66.88 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

