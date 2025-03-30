IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $892,000 in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GINN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,198,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GINN opened at $59.07 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $236.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (GINN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Innovative Global Equity index. The fund selects companies globally, believed to benefit from technological innovation and changes in the economy across five themes: data, finance, human evolution, manufacturing, and shifts with consumers.

