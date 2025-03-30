iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.91 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

