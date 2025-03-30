Joseph Group Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISTB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.06. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

