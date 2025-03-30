iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Bought by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 326.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,653,000 after purchasing an additional 856,252 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 678,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,026,000 after acquiring an additional 171,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,180 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 193,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $111.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.00. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.08. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.