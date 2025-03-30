Joseph Group Capital Management Has $437,000 Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,549,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 52,503 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 662.1% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CATH opened at $67.06 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $59.85 and a 52 week high of $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

