Joseph Group Capital Management Boosts Stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 148.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 68,790 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after acquiring an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.96 and a 1-year high of $20.94.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

