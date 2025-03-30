Joseph Group Capital Management Has $35,000 Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,382,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after purchasing an additional 302,967 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,922,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,707,000 after purchasing an additional 302,339 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,764.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,506,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.