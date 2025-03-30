ARK & TLK Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,729,000 after buying an additional 62,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SUB opened at $105.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.53 and a 52-week high of $106.30.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

