ARK & TLK Investments LLC Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.4% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 21,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 116,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 65,510 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

DFEM stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.75. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $28.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.91.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

