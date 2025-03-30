Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 14,871 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. decreased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,644,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,871 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 2.1% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $57,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

JD.com Stock Down 3.1 %

JD opened at $41.58 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.43.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

