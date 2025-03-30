SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Acquired by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $69.45 and a 1-year high of $82.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

