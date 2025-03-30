ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 400 Shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBIG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,639,866 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period.

Shares of IBIG stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

