iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by ARK & TLK Investments LLC

ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 179,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 119,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $103.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.28. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $103.42.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.