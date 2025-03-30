Maridea Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.53. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1576 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

