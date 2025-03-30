Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,381 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.26 and a 200-day moving average of $281.43. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total value of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.