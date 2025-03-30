Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 3.2 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $491.84 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.68.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.