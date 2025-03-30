RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $200.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.15. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $176.66 and a 52-week high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.