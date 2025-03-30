Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Price Target at $48.44

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Genpact alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on G

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Institutional Trading of Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $664,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,167,926.94. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,516,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 192.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,129,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,595 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Genpact by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,853,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $60,110,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. Genpact has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Analysts predict that Genpact will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.