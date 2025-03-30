Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$82.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$98.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th.

TSE:SLF opened at C$81.12 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$64.38 and a 12-month high of C$88.54. The firm has a market cap of C$46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

