Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $3.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cormark raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $0.78 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $380.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. Analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.