Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.43.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPB opened at $71.01 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $68.74 and a 1-year high of $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 70.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.