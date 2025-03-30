DnB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 48,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $239,811,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.8 %

LH stock opened at $229.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.58. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.92.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 5,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,330,638.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,180.80. This trade represents a 51.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,572. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

