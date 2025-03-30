Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Marriott International by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 3.0 %

MAR opened at $237.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.32 and a 200-day moving average of $270.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Marriott International from $251.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.05.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

