Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $8,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,206,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,581,000 after buying an additional 5,558,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth $23,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

