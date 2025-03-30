Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,285 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $8,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.4% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 77.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,292,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.54.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

