Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 8,848 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $53,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $427.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.42.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,876,736. This trade represents a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $280.79 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $266.75 and a 1-year high of $427.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.18 and a 200-day moving average of $365.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 18.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

