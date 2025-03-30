Top Healthcare Stocks Worth Watching – March 27th

Alphabet, Vertiv, Oracle, UnitedHealth Group, Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks represent shares in companies that provide medical services, manufacture medical equipment, or produce pharmaceuticals and biotechnology products. They allow investors to gain exposure to the health and wellness sector, which is often influenced by demographic trends, regulatory changes, and advancements in medical technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.32. 10,290,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,845,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $147.22 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.78.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

VRT traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $77.40. 8,878,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,567,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.48. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $62.40 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.31. 4,638,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,522,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.62 and its 200 day moving average is $170.28. The stock has a market cap of $406.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $514.10. 951,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,658. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $508.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.37. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $470.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $177.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,714,698. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.38. The firm has a market cap of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $832.02. The stock had a trading volume of 580,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,585. The company has a market capitalization of $171.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $960.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $277.98. 1,722,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,524. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average of $310.74.

