Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 11.1% – Still a Buy?

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 255,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 368,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.23 million, a P/E ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

