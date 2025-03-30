MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 2.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 128,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 83,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.11.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of -1.39.

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

