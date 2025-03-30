Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 167,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 39,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Stock Up 18.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

