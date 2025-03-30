Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 37833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).
Panther Metals Trading Down 6.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -913.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.
About Panther Metals
The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Panther Metals
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.