Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 37833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Panther Metals Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 million, a PE ratio of -913.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 78.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

About Panther Metals

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

