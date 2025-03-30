Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Short Interest Update

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Rubicon Organics Stock Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS:ROMJF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Rubicon Organics has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
About Rubicon Organics
