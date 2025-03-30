Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Boosts Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

