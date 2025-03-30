Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,734 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.4% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,290,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 77,812,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,525,000 after buying an additional 76,574,185 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,944,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,202,000 after acquiring an additional 122,344 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,955,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,203,000 after acquiring an additional 78,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,337,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $34.42 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

