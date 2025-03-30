Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Sold by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc cut its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.84 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

