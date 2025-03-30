Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Raised by Life Planning Partners Inc

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 32,285,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,776,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,254,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 997.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 935,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,738,000 after buying an additional 850,442 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,120,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,110,000 after acquiring an additional 694,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 539,275 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.63. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $32.51.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.0977 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

