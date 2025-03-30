Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBR Co Financial Management Inc increased its position in International Business Machines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.0 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $243.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $226.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.47. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

