Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $901,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $326.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.95. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $284.84 and a twelve month high of $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

